TexasHempStore.com
Pure CBD Hemp Oil 3500mg Natural Flavor 30ml
About this product
CBD OIL 3500MG NATURAL FLAVOR 1OZ
116mg CBD Per Serving
30 Servings
3500mg CBD Per Bottle
Natural Flavor
ZERO THC
Non GMO & Organic
100% USA OIL
Full Hemp Extract also can Contain CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoides to Provide the Entourage Effect
Made from Organic Hemp Cultivated in the USA ONLY USA Grown and Produced
Supercritical CO2 Extraction Provides the Gentle Approach to Produce the Highest Quality Hemp Oils & Extracts
116mg CBD Per Serving
30 Servings
3500mg CBD Per Bottle
Natural Flavor
ZERO THC
Non GMO & Organic
100% USA OIL
Full Hemp Extract also can Contain CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoides to Provide the Entourage Effect
Made from Organic Hemp Cultivated in the USA ONLY USA Grown and Produced
Supercritical CO2 Extraction Provides the Gentle Approach to Produce the Highest Quality Hemp Oils & Extracts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!