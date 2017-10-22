About this product
QUERKLE
(Purple Urkle x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days
• Light Producer • Good for Sleep & Relaxing
Preview:
This strain took 10 years to perfect with the lemon-berry taste of sour grape gum. Purple coloring and tinted resin are part of this Indica’s genetic makeup. This strain is good for low ceiling rooms as it remains short and is very easy to grow.
Strain Description:
This Indica dominant hybrid has a great taste and out of a 5 plant test run all 4 females turned a nice shade of purple with warm temps throughout. Our goal was to recreate the nice grape flavor but ad some speed to the slow Urkle mom and the results are better than we expected and finding 2 keeper moms from the very small test run we did. Results from the field verify mild variation, good yields and fantastic flavor and colors. This hybrid has been featured in both Skunk and High Times magazine.
Phenotypes: Two main females one Short and very purple with grape flavors, the variation is a slightly more SQ dom with a taller frame and more sativa buzz.
Height: Short and dense does well un topped but faster than Urkle.
Yield: Medium to heavy if extended veg time is given mainly due to bud density.
Indoor / Outdoor: Massive Bushes Indoors Great for Breeding
Best way to grow: Vegged to a large bush Or un-topped in scrog.
Harvest Window: Fast 56 days
Sativa/Indica: 20/80
Hybrid: Urkle x Space Queen
High type: Indica head and grape taste make it total all day headstash.
Smells: Grapes, fruit, berries, musty
One of my favorite things to smoke out of a clean bong the flavor is just amazing and IMO better than Mom.
About this strain
A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.
Querkle effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.