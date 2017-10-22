QUERKLE

(Purple Urkle x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days

• Light Producer • Good for Sleep & Relaxing



Preview:

This strain took 10 years to perfect with the lemon-berry taste of sour grape gum. Purple coloring and tinted resin are part of this Indica’s genetic makeup. This strain is good for low ceiling rooms as it remains short and is very easy to grow.



Strain Description:

This Indica dominant hybrid has a great taste and out of a 5 plant test run all 4 females turned a nice shade of purple with warm temps throughout. Our goal was to recreate the nice grape flavor but ad some speed to the slow Urkle mom and the results are better than we expected and finding 2 keeper moms from the very small test run we did. Results from the field verify mild variation, good yields and fantastic flavor and colors. This hybrid has been featured in both Skunk and High Times magazine.



Phenotypes: Two main females one Short and very purple with grape flavors, the variation is a slightly more SQ dom with a taller frame and more sativa buzz.



Height: Short and dense does well un topped but faster than Urkle.



Yield: Medium to heavy if extended veg time is given mainly due to bud density.



Indoor / Outdoor: Massive Bushes Indoors Great for Breeding



Best way to grow: Vegged to a large bush Or un-topped in scrog.



Harvest Window: Fast 56 days



Sativa/Indica: 20/80



Hybrid: Urkle x Space Queen



High type: Indica head and grape taste make it total all day headstash.

Smells: Grapes, fruit, berries, musty



One of my favorite things to smoke out of a clean bong the flavor is just amazing and IMO better than Mom.