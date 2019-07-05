Banana Punch effects
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
THC Design
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.