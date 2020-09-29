About this product
Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain that lives up to its aspirational name. Bred from the combined powers of a Chem Dawg x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies cross, this is known as a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus.
The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. Cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating. Physical effects are more mild, limited to a serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.
The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. Cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating. Physical effects are more mild, limited to a serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!