Skywalker OG 2.0 (Indica Dom) - Signature Cultivar Skywalker OG 2.0 is an Indica-dominant cross of Skywalker x Chemdawg 91. Featuring δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, it has a hoppy, lemon-lime flavor with subtle notes of lavender and basil. With THC levels around 34-35%, this is a suitable choice for sufferers of anxiety, inflammation, pain, and insomnia.
Physical Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy Happy
Flavor: Hopps, Lemon-lime, Lavender, Basil
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.