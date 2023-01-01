A delicious Indica-dominant cross of Blue Nerdz X Lemon Cherry Gelato featuring δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene and Linalool as its dominant terpenes. It has a crisp, sweet blueberry taste with hints of cookie dough flavor, vanilla and lavender. A full body high that is relaxing, euphoric and creative with calming effects that make it a suitable choice for sufferers of depression, anxiety, and inflammation.
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.