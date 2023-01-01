Circus Animals (Indica Dom) Circus Animals is an Indica-dom cross of Animal Mints x Ice Cream Cake bred by our good friends at Seed Junky Genetics. Featuring δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, and β-Caryophyllene as its dominant terpenes, it has an earthy, pine aroma with subtle notes of citrus and a hint of cream.
Physical Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly
Flavor: Earthy, Pine, Citrus, Cream
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.