Confidential OG (Indica) - Signature Cultivar Confidential OG is an Indica-dominant cross of two legendary cultivars, LA Confidential x OG Bubba Kush. With δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, it has notes of citrus and pine with a dank, skunky, gassy finish that is classic Kush. With potency levels between 30-36% THC, this is a suitable choice for sufferers of anxiety, depression, inflammation, and acute pain.
Physical Effects: Uplifted, Happy, Sleepy
Flavor: Dank, Skunky, Gassy
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.