Confidential OG (Indica) - Signature Cultivar

Confidential OG is an Indica-dominant cross of two legendary cultivars, LA Confidential x OG Bubba Kush. With δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, it has notes of citrus and pine with a dank, skunky, gassy finish that is classic Kush. With potency levels between 30-36% THC, this is a suitable choice for sufferers of anxiety, depression, inflammation, and acute pain.



Physical Effects: Uplifted, Happy, Sleepy



Flavor: Dank, Skunky, Gassy

