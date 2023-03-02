Dragon Fruit is a decadent Sativa-Dominant cross of Tropic Truffle x Grease Monkey. With frosty pink and purple buds and δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, it has a sweet cotton candy and chocolate taste with subtle floral, lavender and rose notes. It is truly the perfect treat. The effects are euphoric, sensuous and arousing with an energetic and lustful high that makes it the perfect cultivar for a night of passion or to work up a sweat to.

Show more