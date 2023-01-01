Kushlato (Indica Dom)

Kushlato is an Indica-dom cross of Gelato x Kush Mints, bred by our good friends at Seed Junky Genetics. Featuring δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, Kushlato has a complex flavor profile of spicy, citrus pine with subtle notes of cream, cinnamon, and lavender. This cultivar is a solid choice for sufferers of depression, anxiety, and inflammation.



Physical Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Peaceful



Flavor: Pine, Diesel, Cinnamon, Lavender

