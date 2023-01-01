Kushlato (Indica Dom) Kushlato is an Indica-dom cross of Gelato x Kush Mints, bred by our good friends at Seed Junky Genetics. Featuring δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, Kushlato has a complex flavor profile of spicy, citrus pine with subtle notes of cream, cinnamon, and lavender. This cultivar is a solid choice for sufferers of depression, anxiety, and inflammation.
Physical Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Peaceful
Flavor: Pine, Diesel, Cinnamon, Lavender
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.