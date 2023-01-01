Marshmallow OG is an Indica-dom cross of (Chem D x Triangle Kush) x Jet Fuel Gelato and with δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene as its dominant terpenes, it has an earthy, pine, skunk flavor with hints of vanilla. Hard-hitting, without being overly sedative, this cultivar is well-suited for sufferers of depression, anxiety, and inflammation. Our cut was bred by Bay Area breeder Compound Genetics.



STRAIN EFFECTS

Relaxed, Happy, Mellow.



STRAIN FLAVOR

Earthy, Pine, Vanilla.

Show more