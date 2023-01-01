Marshmallow OG is an Indica-dom cross of (Chem D x Triangle Kush) x Jet Fuel Gelato and with δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene as its dominant terpenes, it has an earthy, pine, skunk flavor with hints of vanilla. Hard-hitting, without being overly sedative, this cultivar is well-suited for sufferers of depression, anxiety, and inflammation. Our cut was bred by Bay Area breeder Compound Genetics.
STRAIN EFFECTS Relaxed, Happy, Mellow.
STRAIN FLAVOR Earthy, Pine, Vanilla.
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.