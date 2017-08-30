About this product
About this strain
Tropic Thunder effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!