Unicornz (Sativa) - Signature Cultivar

Unicornz is a Sativa-dominant cross of Unicorn Poop x (Pineapple Pezz x Project 4516). With δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene among its primary terps, it has strong notes of pineapple and cherries with a slight bubblegum finish. This is a great choice for sufferers of depression, anxiety, and inflammation.



Physical Effects: Inspired, Stimulated, Joyful



Flavor: Unicornz has a taste of sweet yet sour citrusy fruits with hints of freshly ripened berries and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity berry overtone accented by spicy diesel, sour citrus and fresh earthy herbs.

Show more