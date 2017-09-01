Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THC Design

THC Design

The Gift

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

The Gift effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!