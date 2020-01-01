THC University

Our mission is to teach the world about cannabis in the most effective way possible Are you wanting a career in the cannabis industry but need to show employers you are qualified? A certificate from the most prestigious online cannabis certification program in the world can help. THCU strives to be different. Our courses are built to be interactive, using the most modern education software and techniques to increase brain function, engagement and memory. All courses are translated in dozens of languages and available on tablets & iPads. THCU built a student community that allows students and instructors to ask and answer each-others questions, and message each other. A jobs board is also available for graduates to show off their resumes, and employers can post jobs, and browse certified candidates. Similar Companies Logo for Cannabis Training University Cannabis Training University Denver, Colorado Cannabis Training University (CTU) is the leading online cannabis college. The most graduates, the most... Logo for Healthy Honeys Healthy Honeys Littleton, Colorado Located in Denver, CO, Healthy Honeys is the first at home cannabis parties company for women. We would like... Logo for The CMAP Project The CMAP Project The CMAP Project – for better cannabis science and education. If you are an MMJ patient or health professional... DISCLAIMER: The professionals and companies described are not associated or affiliated with Medical Jane, and they may not endorse Medical Jane or the information provided. The names of other companies, products and services are the property of their respective owners. JOIN THE MJ DIRECTORY