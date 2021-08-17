About this product
Enjoy pain-relieving bliss with a quick rub of THC Wellness' 1:1 (THC:CBD) topical salve. This creamy balm offers localized effects, perfect for massaging away aches, pains and calming inflammatory discomfort. Each container features 600mg total THC & CBD.
About this brand
THC Wellness
THC WELLNESS is a medical marijuana brand that provides a 100% natural product line of high potency, full cannabinoid & terpene rich products that focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals.