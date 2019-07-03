THClear
HONEY POT - PRESIDENTIAL OG (1 GRAM)
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Presidential OG effects
276 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
