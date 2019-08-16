Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

PR Syringes - Animal Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Private Reserve Syringes - Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
700 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!