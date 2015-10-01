Loading…
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

THCRUMBLE - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

The purest form of dabbing enjoyment. With its unrivaled potency and terpene profile, THCrumble will not dissapoint. Available in 0.5g jars.

GSC effects

Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
