About this product
Refill your Stash Box with our Refill Kit service. Our cone Refill Kit includes:
30-day supply of your choice cones - 1 use per day
1 7oz. Cannabolish candle designed to eliminate Cannabis smoke odor
Our current inventory includes King Palm Mini, High Hemp Cones (original), OME Natural Palm Leaf original, and Raw Classic Emporador Cones
About this brand
The Black Crown Service
The Black Crown Service provides discreet delivery of premium smoking products and accessories manufactured by the most popular and trusted brands in the industry. Patrons who enjoy our service have the option to purchase an exclusive Stash Box which includes a branded lockable storage box made from the finest materials; two smell-proof flower jars; an herb grinder; a 30-day supply of your choice of wraps, rolling papers, or cones; a rolling tray; two smell-proof tubes; and a candle designed to eliminate smoking odor.