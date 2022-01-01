The Stash Box Starter Kit is the Black Crown Service's premier product. Designed with the connoisseur in mind, each kit includes:



- A beautifully crafted stash box for all of your storage needs

- 2 keys

- A 30 day supply of your choice cones (1 use per day)

- A handcrafted Black Crown Service rolling tray

- 2 smell proof glass jars

- 2 smell proof "to go" tubes

- A grinder

- 1 7 oz. Cannabolish Cannabis smoke odor eliminating candle



Our current inventory of cones includes:

- High Hemp Cones original flavor

- Raw Classic Emperador Cones

- King Palm Mini

- OME Natural Palm Leaf Original



