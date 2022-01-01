About this product
The Stash Box Starter Kit is the Black Crown Service's premier product. Designed with the connoisseur in mind, each kit includes:
- A beautifully crafted stash box for all of your storage needs
- 2 keys
- A 30 day supply of your choice cones (1 use per day)
- A handcrafted Black Crown Service rolling tray
- 2 smell proof glass jars
- 2 smell proof "to go" tubes
- A grinder
- 1 7 oz. Cannabolish Cannabis smoke odor eliminating candle
Our current inventory of cones includes:
- High Hemp Cones original flavor
- Raw Classic Emperador Cones
- King Palm Mini
- OME Natural Palm Leaf Original
About this brand
The Black Crown Service
The Black Crown Service provides discreet delivery of premium smoking products and accessories manufactured by the most popular and trusted brands in the industry. Patrons who enjoy our service have the option to purchase an exclusive Stash Box which includes a branded lockable storage box made from the finest materials; two smell-proof flower jars; an herb grinder; a 30-day supply of your choice of wraps, rolling papers, or cones; a rolling tray; two smell-proof tubes; and a candle designed to eliminate smoking odor.