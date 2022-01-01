About this product
Time to celebrate!
An energetic, bubbly hybrid perfect for socializing and celebrating good times.
Orange, Floral, Citrus, Sweet
D-Limonene:
Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange, etc)
Valencene:
Naturally Found In: Valencia Oranges
B-Caryophyllene:
Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in both 1000mg and 5mg cartridges, and 350 mg Surf.
About this brand
BLOOM BRAND
BLOOM BRAND is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
