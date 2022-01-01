About this product
Sorry, Einstein; E = gc²
Stay sharp and focused with an energetic high that keeps you going all day long.
Herbal, Sweet, Earthy, Lime.
Myrcene:
Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops
B-Ocimene:
Naturally Found In: basil, lavender, clary sage
D-Limonene:
Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM BRAND
BLOOM BRAND is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
