When life gives you lemons…
Long-lasting energy and euphoria bursting with citrus and lemon.
Lemon, Gassy, Citrus, Floral
D-Limonene:
Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)
B-Caryophyllene:
Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops
B-Ocimene:
Naturally Found In: basil, lavender, clary sage
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available if 1000mg, 500mg cartridges, and 350 mg Surf
BLOOM BRAND
BLOOM BRAND is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
