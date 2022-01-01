Euphoria made flavorful. Indulge in Blue Cookies Budder for a quick way to relax. Hints of sweet blueberry and an earthy berry blend make this a tasty treat, especially when enjoyed at low temperatures.



Sweet, Berry, Blueberry.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.