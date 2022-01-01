Smoke yourself into a sweet, sedating state with Sugar Tart. This strain produces a bold, fruity terpene profile and euphoric effects that feel more potent with each puff.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.