A delicious, cerebral high made to uplift and energize. Sunset Sherbert is a tropical-tasting strain with powerful citrus flavors and cerebral effects that spark creativity, boost energy levels, lift moods, and leave you feeling good.



Citrus, Herbal, Earthy.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.