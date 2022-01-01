Take a hit of this juicy, refreshing live resin. Watermelon Gelato delivers bright, floral flavors with earthy undertones. The delicious, smooth taste paired with relaxing effects makes this the perfect strain to soothe both your mind and body.



Fruity, Floral, Earthy.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.