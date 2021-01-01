About this product

Warm-up and get cozy with a sweet, soothing hit of Creme Brulee. This dessert-like budder offers creamy notes of vanilla bean and bold hints of roasted nuts, making each puff a tasty tribute to your favorite Autumn vibes. Like an evening cup of tea, Creme Brulee is a potent strain best enjoyed when you have a moment to kick back and relax.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.



