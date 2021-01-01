About this product
Warm-up and get cozy with a sweet, soothing hit of Creme Brulee. This dessert-like budder offers creamy notes of vanilla bean and bold hints of roasted nuts, making each puff a tasty tribute to your favorite Autumn vibes. Like an evening cup of tea, Creme Brulee is a potent strain best enjoyed when you have a moment to kick back and relax.
BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!