About this product

A high potency strain made for your high tolerance. Fatso delivers an earthy taste and powerful effects that leave smokers feeling relaxed and couch-locked.

Diesel, Herbal, Floral.

BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.