Bloom Live Budder | Guava (Sativa)

SativaTHC 19%CBD

It doesn’t matter which side of the bed you wake up on, Guava is sure to sweeten things up. Guava delivers a strong, fruity aroma and uplifting buzz, making it the perfect strain to hit in the mornings before you start your day.
Fruity, Gassy, Floral.
BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.

Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
