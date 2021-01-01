BLOOM BRANDS
Bloom Live Budder | Ice Cream Cake (Hybrid)
About this product
A calm, refreshing treat for your mental peace. Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain loved by many for its euphoric, relaxing effects.
BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
