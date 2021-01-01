About this product

A total trichome treat for your tastebuds. Larry Bird is a well-balanced hybrid strain with a strong, sweet aroma of grape and tang reminiscent of a refreshing summer soda. Reported effects are blissful and relaxing, making this strain our recommendation for any mid-day use.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.