About this product

Let your brain and body melt into deep relaxation when you smoke Lava Cake. Loved by many for its deeply soothing effects and smooth, cakey terpenes.

BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.