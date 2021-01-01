About this product

Stimulate your senses with a hit of Paradise Punch. Abundant in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Terpinolene terpenes, Paradise Punch produces balanced, euphoric effects and decadent earthy flavors. To complement the full flavor profile and effects, we recommend smoking this strain at low temperatures.



BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.