Bloom Live Budder | Pluto (Indica/Hybrid)
About this product
Your new strain for relieving physical pain and stress. Pluto is excellent for delivering fast pain-relieving effects and a balanced cerebral high.
BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
