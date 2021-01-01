About this product

Slip into something more comfortable with Purple Punch. This strong, delicious strain has been reported to help with managing nausea, stress, body pain, and insomnia.

Sweet, Fruity, Herbal.

BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.