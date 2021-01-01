About this product

Your higher healing awaits. Sour Strawberry is a potent strain that provides balanced, euphoric effects, leaving many smokers stoned and peaceful after just one hit.

Diesel, Citrus, Herbal.

BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.