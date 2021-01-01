About this product

Savor the sweet, cakey terpenes of Strawberry Shortcake. This euphoric strain will leave you feeling blissful and delighted as you indulge in the rich strawberry flavors with every hit. Strawberry Shortcake is a potent strain and ideal pairing for any body aches or difficulty sleeping.

BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.