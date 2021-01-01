About this product

Tropical Alien is an exotic strain that produces fruity flavors and strong effects. Smokers report this strain pairs well with comedy shows, dinners with friends, and staying in on a cozy night.

BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.