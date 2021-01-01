About this product

Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high.



Currently only available in half gram (500mg).