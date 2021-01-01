About this product
Galactic High.
Lemon, Pine, Herbal.
Take your high to new levels with Alien Stomper. This strain packs an intense high with a balance of heavy body effects, flavorful terps, and a cerebral psychedelic buzz.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Potency 86%
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
