About this product

Galactic High.



Lemon, Pine, Herbal.



Take your high to new levels with Alien Stomper. This strain packs an intense high with a balance of heavy body effects, flavorful terps, and a cerebral psychedelic buzz.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 86%