About this product

BLOOM Live Resin contains up to ~200 fresh, never frozen terpenes extracted within the first 24hrs following harvest, preserving 95% of the terpene profile and a wide range of cannabinoids for a full high.

Each month, our team of strain curators finds new, superior cultivars from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara to craft into limited batches of BLOOM Live Resin.



Available in both half and full grams.