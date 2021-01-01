About this product

The strong stuff.

BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.

Feel better with Blackberry Kush. This strain is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects.

Available in Full gram only.

93% Potency