Lightweight smokers keep scrolling. Super potent and sweet, Blueberry Cake gives anyone with a high tolerance a reason to celebrate.

BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic starins from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.

Available in both Full and Half gram cartriges.

Potency - 94%