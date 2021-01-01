BLOOM BRANDS
Bloom Live Resin | Blueberry Cake (indica)
About this product
Lightweight smokers keep scrolling. Super potent and sweet, Blueberry Cake gives anyone with a high tolerance a reason to celebrate.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic starins from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Available in both Full and Half gram cartriges.
Potency - 94%
