BLOOM BRANDS
Bloom Live Resin | C. Jack
About this product
Critical Jack will excite your mind with its potent, cerebral effects. Uplifting qualities make this strain a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Available in Full gram
