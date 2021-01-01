About this product

Chem Berry Dream.



Fruity, Earthy, Herbal.



Take your happiness to higher levels.



Chem Berry offers a fruity aroma paired with earthy undertones, creating a bold, well-rounded taste. This high potency strain is reported to leave smokers feeling euphoric, creative, and silly for hours on end.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.