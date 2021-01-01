About this product

Find your Flow.



Stimulate creative thinking with Cherry Jack. This uplifting strain delivers an uplifting high that makes it ideal for daytime use. In addition, smokers report Jack is great for brainstorming and managing stress.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 88%



