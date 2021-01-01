About this product

A classic strain to help ease your stress and pain. God's Gift is known for delivering dreamy, blissful effects and earthy flavors.

BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.

Available in Full gram