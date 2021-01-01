About this product
Indulge in a golden cross of zesty tropical flavors and uplifting effects. Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross of the strains Golden Goat and Pineapple Express, delivering a terpene profile full of vibrant fruity flavors and a sweet pineapple aroma. Made with a majority of the terpene Terpinolene, Golden Pineapple is our recommended strain for boosting creativity, energy, and euphoria.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Potency 88%
Available in Full and Half gram.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Potency 88%
Available in Full and Half gram.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!