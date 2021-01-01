About this product

Indulge in a golden cross of zesty tropical flavors and uplifting effects. Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross of the strains Golden Goat and Pineapple Express, delivering a terpene profile full of vibrant fruity flavors and a sweet pineapple aroma. Made with a majority of the terpene Terpinolene, Golden Pineapple is our recommended strain for boosting creativity, energy, and euphoria.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 88%



Available in Full and Half gram.